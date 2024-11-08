Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) to Issue $0.49 Quarterly Dividend

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 6th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.49 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.

Terreno Realty has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.9% per year over the last three years. Terreno Realty has a payout ratio of 119.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Terreno Realty to earn $2.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.0%.

Terreno Realty Stock Performance

TRNO opened at $60.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.64. Terreno Realty has a 1-year low of $53.23 and a 1-year high of $71.63. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.17). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 45.69%. The business had revenue of $94.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.07 million. On average, analysts expect that Terreno Realty will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRNO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Friday, August 16th. Mizuho reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Terreno Realty to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $71.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Terreno Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.22.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

