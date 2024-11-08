Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Shares Sold by Easterly Investment Partners LLC

Easterly Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 41,053 shares during the quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $2,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Terreno Realty by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 9.9% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 1.1% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 27,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Terreno Realty Trading Up 0.8 %

TRNO stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.90. 83,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,627. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.64. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $53.23 and a 1 year high of $71.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.90.

Terreno Realty Dividend Announcement

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $94.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.07 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 45.69% and a return on equity of 5.08%. On average, research analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on TRNO. Mizuho reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on Terreno Realty from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Terreno Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up from $57.00) on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Terreno Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.