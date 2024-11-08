Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:TEI)

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 7th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0475 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th.
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Trading Up 0.7 %
NYSE TEI traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $5.62. 162,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,776. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.70 and a 200 day moving average of $5.53. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a twelve month low of $4.66 and a twelve month high of $5.94.
About Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund
