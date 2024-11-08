Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:TEI)

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 7th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0475 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE TEI traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $5.62. 162,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,776. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.70 and a 200 day moving average of $5.53. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a twelve month low of $4.66 and a twelve month high of $5.94.

About Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

