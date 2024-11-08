TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Insider Sells $769,689.33 in Stock

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) insider Simon Leung sold 6,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.17, for a total value of $769,689.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,874,664.63. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

NYSE SNX opened at $124.95 on Friday. TD SYNNEX Co. has a twelve month low of $92.66 and a twelve month high of $133.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.60.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.11 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TD SYNNEX

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is presently 20.70%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 70.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 29,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,363,000 after buying an additional 12,289 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,008,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 33,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.75.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

