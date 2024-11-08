TD Securities Has Lowered Expectations for LifeSpeak (TSE:LSPK) Stock Price

LifeSpeak (TSE:LSPK – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$0.50 to C$0.35 in a research note issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of LifeSpeak from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$0.35 to C$0.25 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

LifeSpeak has a one year low of C$0.29 and a one year high of C$0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 459.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.51.

LifeSpeak Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for digital mental, physical, and wellbeing resources worldwide. It offers digital educational resources, such as consumable videos, podcasts, and articles for depression, stress management, and financial health; and on-demand workout library, and automated and live sessions in various areas, including general fitness, nutrition, mindfulness, cardio, strength, yoga, pre-natal, pilates, etc.

