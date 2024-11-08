TD Securities Has Lowered Expectations for ATS (TSE:ATS) Stock Price

ATS (TSE:ATS – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at TD Securities from C$63.00 to C$57.00 in a report released on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 38.82% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ATS. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of ATS from C$59.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on ATS from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of ATS from C$58.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of ATS from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$54.29.
ATS Stock Up 1.6 %
ATS (TSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.53 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$694.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$689.19 million. ATS had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 11.30%.
ATS Company Profile
ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.
