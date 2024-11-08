TD Cowen Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Stock Price

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) had its target price lowered by TD Cowen from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.00.

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ traded up $4.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $123.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 868,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.68. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $99.06 and a fifty-two week high of $134.17.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $5.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 10.10%. On average, analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 16.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Mary Elizabeth Henderson sold 1,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.30, for a total value of $152,703.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,707.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Mary Elizabeth Henderson sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.30, for a total transaction of $152,703.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,573,707.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,547,699.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13,450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 271 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 55.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 65.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 293 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

