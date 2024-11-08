Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,520 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone in the second quarter worth about $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Blackstone in the second quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $176.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $155.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.58, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.49. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.15 and a 52-week high of $178.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 28th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 118.21%.

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $17,561,522.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 799,749 shares in the company, valued at $120,610,146.69. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on Blackstone from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $133.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.38.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

