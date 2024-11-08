Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 71 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 12.8% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 17,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,145,000 after acquiring an additional 9,776 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at $542,000. Finally, Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $595,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $164.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.11. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.03 and a 12 month high of $183.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.86 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 57.32%. PepsiCo’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.92.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

