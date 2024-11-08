Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 667,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,345 shares during the period. J. M. Smucker makes up about 3.1% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $80,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 212.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.42.

Shares of SJM stock opened at $115.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.25. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $105.69 and a 1 year high of $134.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.75.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 8.77%. J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 61.10%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

