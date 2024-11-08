Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,411 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $3,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 392.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,751 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after acquiring an additional 10,164 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 33.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 135,821 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,157,000 after purchasing an additional 34,244 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in ANSYS by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 110,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 100,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,552,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 594.3% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 24,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,627,000 after buying an additional 21,271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.61, for a total transaction of $47,668.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,404.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $355.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $320.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $321.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.95. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $275.81 and a 1 year high of $364.31.

ANSS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on ANSYS from $345.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $333.00.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

