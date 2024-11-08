Table Trac Inc. Declares Cash Dividend of $0.01 per Share

On November 8, 2024, Table Trac Inc., a Nevada-based company, made an official announcement regarding a dividend payment. The Board of Directors approved a cash dividend of $0.01 per share for the company’s common stock. Shareholders as of November 29, 2024, the record date, will be eligible for this dividend. The dividend is scheduled to be paid on December 13, 2024.

The complete details concerning this dividend declaration can be found in the press release attached as Exhibit 99.1 to the Form 8-K filing. It is important to note that this information has been incorporated within the filing for reference purposes.

This announcement falls under “Item 8.01. Other Events” in the filing, highlighting significant developments within the company. Additionally, as part of “Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits,” the filing includes Exhibit 99.1, the Press Release dated November 8, 2024, along with Exhibit 104, the Interactive Data File on the Cover Page.

Randy Gilbert, the Chief Financial Officer of Table Trac, duly authorized the report on behalf of the company, in compliance with the regulations stipulated by the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The report was signed and dated on November 8, 2024.

This dividend declaration underscores Table Trac’s commitment to its shareholders and the company’s ongoing efforts to enhance shareholder value through such strategic initiatives.

Table Trac, Inc designs, develops, and sells casino information and management systems in the United States, Australia, Japan, the Caribbean, and Central and South America. The company offers Table Trac, an information and management system that automates and monitors the operations of casino table game operations, as well as adds functionality to related casino system modules for guest rewards and loyalty club, marketing analysis, guest service, promotions, administration/management, vault/cage management, and audit/accounting tasks.

