Susquehanna Issues Positive Forecast for ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Stock Price

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Susquehanna from $115.00 to $118.00 in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of ARM in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on ARM from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Daiwa America upgraded ARM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on ARM from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.57.

Shares of ARM stock traded down $3.34 on Thursday, hitting $147.31. The stock had a trading volume of 5,764,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,918,804. ARM has a twelve month low of $49.82 and a twelve month high of $188.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.63. The firm has a market cap of $154.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 377.73, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 5.40.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $844.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.03 million. ARM had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ARM will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KP Management LLC raised its holdings in ARM by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. KP Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC lifted its position in shares of ARM by 193.7% during the 3rd quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 6,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 4,484 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ARM by 393.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after buying an additional 20,117 shares during the last quarter. United Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARM in the third quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in ARM by 156.3% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 11,220 shares in the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

