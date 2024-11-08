Susquehanna Cuts Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Price Target to $7.00

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Susquehanna from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Marqeta from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. KeyCorp downgraded Marqeta from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Marqeta from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair downgraded Marqeta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Marqeta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.27.

MQ stock opened at $3.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 191.50 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.08 and a 200-day moving average of $5.28. Marqeta has a 12-month low of $3.37 and a 12-month high of $7.36.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.05 million. Marqeta had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 1.17%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Marqeta will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Marqeta by 17,340.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Marqeta by 633.2% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 7,852.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 9,973 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.

