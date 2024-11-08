Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.750-0.760 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.9 billion-$6.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.5 billion. Super Micro Computer also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.75-0.76 EPS.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

Shares of SMCI traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.75. 38,812,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,777,422. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.07. Super Micro Computer has a 52 week low of $20.20 and a 52 week high of $122.90.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SMCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price (down from $62.00) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $438.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.89.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

