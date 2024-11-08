SunCoke Energy’s (SXC) Buy Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

SunCoke Energy stock opened at $12.33 on Tuesday. SunCoke Energy has a 52 week low of $7.47 and a 52 week high of $12.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.02.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $490.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.70 million. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SunCoke Energy will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SXC. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 488.9% during the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Optas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. 90.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

