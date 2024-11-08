Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Baird R W

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Baird R W from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Sun Communities to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $123.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $147.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.82.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Sun Communities

Sun Communities Trading Down 6.5 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SUI opened at $123.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.91. Sun Communities has a 12 month low of $110.98 and a 12 month high of $147.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Sun Communities by 2,111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 12,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 230.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Communities

(Get Free Report)

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.