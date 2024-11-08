Summit Minerals Limited (ASX:SUM) Insider Acquires A$24,003.38 in Stock

Summit Minerals Limited (ASX:SUM – Get Free Report) insider Bishoy Habib purchased 147,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.16 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,003.38 ($15,896.28).

Summit Minerals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of battery mineral projects in Australia. The company primarily explores for uranium, gold, antimony, and pegmatite lithium deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Stallion Rare Earth Element (REE) uranium project comprising one exploration tenement that covers an area of 18 square kilometers located in south-eastern Western Australia; the Windfall Antimony project, which includes one exploration tenement that covers an area of 234 square kilometers situated in north-east New South Wales; and the Phillips River Lithium project consisting of two granted exploration tenements covering an area of 42.6 square kilometers located in Western Australia.

