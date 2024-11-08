Summit Global Investments Sells 152 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Summit Global Investments decreased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. City Center Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. City Center Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $547.45 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $398.21 and a 52 week high of $548.47. The company has a market capitalization of $495.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $523.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $504.44.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

