Summit Global Investments Raises Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,974 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $11,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Lewis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 841 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% during the third quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter worth about $582,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 4.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,031,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,497,160,000 after buying an additional 138,842 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 109,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.45, for a total transaction of $50,952,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,924,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,970,017,774.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 109,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.45, for a total transaction of $50,952,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,924,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,970,017,774.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.86, for a total value of $2,294,994.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 15,031 shares in the company, valued at $7,363,085.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 327,370 shares of company stock worth $153,495,958 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mastercard from $540.00 to $544.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $509.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $496.00 to $532.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $593.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $540.17.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $517.88 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $386.74 and a 52 week high of $527.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $478.44 billion, a PE ratio of 39.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $498.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $468.02.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.16. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.27% and a net margin of 45.26%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.97%.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Articles

