Summit Global Investments Purchases 996 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Summit Global Investments raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $3,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1,363.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the third quarter valued at $301,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the third quarter worth about $630,000. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

SPG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target (up from $157.50) on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target (down from $190.00) on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.78.

SPG opened at $175.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $168.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.07. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.40 and a 1 year high of $178.71.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($1.54). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.36% and a return on equity of 76.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.20 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.05. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 109.19%.

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Allan B. Hubbard purchased 370 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $167.30 per share, with a total value of $61,901.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,738,557.30. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

