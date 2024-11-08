Summit Global Investments Makes New Investment in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 26,649 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,593,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 3,460.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 1,153.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on VEEV. Raymond James upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $197.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $233.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $204.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.87.

Veeva Systems Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of VEEV opened at $223.39 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.72 and a fifty-two week high of $236.90. The company has a market cap of $36.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.57, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $213.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.34.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $676.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.21 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 23.91%. Research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 2,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $470,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Veeva Systems

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.