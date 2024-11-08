Summit Global Investments Has $2.73 Million Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Summit Global Investments decreased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,311 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 48,324 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth $449,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 631.9% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 849 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 24,725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after buying an additional 6,435 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth approximately $2,009,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 8.8% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 59,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,741,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

DHI opened at $168.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.98. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.10 and a 52-week high of $199.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 7.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.74.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by ($0.25). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 18th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.14%.

DHI has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $196.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Raymond James cut shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush upgraded D.R. Horton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $218.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.87.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

