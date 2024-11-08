Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Increases Holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 105,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares during the quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF were worth $2,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 160,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 49.8% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $198,000.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of CGCP stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.58. The stock had a trading volume of 159,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,131. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.59. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 52-week low of $21.40 and a 52-week high of $23.39.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.0828 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th.

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

