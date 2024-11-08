Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Has $5.61 Million Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. decreased its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,604 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF comprises 2.0% of Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $5,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 433.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 63,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after buying an additional 51,977 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 25.1% during the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Finally, Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth about $350,000.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of ARKK stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,629,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,116,385. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $36.85 and a 12 month high of $54.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.47 and its 200 day moving average is $45.14.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.