Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Grows Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.5% in the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Davis Capital Management increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 78.4% during the third quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.00. The company had a trading volume of 475,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,890,849. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.41. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $69.67 and a 1-year high of $101.11. The company has a market capitalization of $52.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

