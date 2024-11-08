Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Issues Earnings Results

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The health services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.35, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $305.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.62 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share.

Strategic Education Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:STRA traded up $1.93 on Friday, hitting $100.44. 141,479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,699. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.57. Strategic Education has a 1 year low of $85.11 and a 1 year high of $123.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.07.

Strategic Education Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is presently 49.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on STRA. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Strategic Education from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Strategic Education currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.00.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

