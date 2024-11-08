Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Issues Earnings Results

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The health services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.35, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $305.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.62 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share.
NASDAQ:STRA traded up $1.93 on Friday, hitting $100.44. 141,479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,699. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.57. Strategic Education has a 1 year low of $85.11 and a 1 year high of $123.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.07.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is presently 49.28%.
Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.
