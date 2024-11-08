StorageVault Canada (TSE:SVI) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

StorageVault Canada Inc. (TSE:SVI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$4.05 and last traded at C$4.08, with a volume of 47106 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.12.

A number of brokerages have commented on SVI. Desjardins cut StorageVault Canada from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. National Bank Financial raised StorageVault Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -51.50 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.70.

StorageVault Canada (TSE:SVI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$78.96 million during the quarter. StorageVault Canada had a negative return on equity of 14.77% and a negative net margin of 9.49%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.292 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 28.35%. This is a positive change from StorageVault Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. StorageVault Canada’s payout ratio is -12.50%.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space to individual and commercial customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages various stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

