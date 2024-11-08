Stone Point Wealth LLC Reduces Stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Stone Point Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 914 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 134,094,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,775,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392,325 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,654,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,377,000 after purchasing an additional 830,713 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 2,410,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,067,000 after purchasing an additional 70,972 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $72,493,000. Finally, Strata Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,358,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,586,000 after purchasing an additional 59,762 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FNDF opened at $36.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.92. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $31.20 and a twelve month high of $37.85. The stock has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78.

About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

