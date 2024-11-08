Stone Point Wealth LLC Purchases 9,515 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Stone Point Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 11.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 94,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,515 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 1.6% of Stone Point Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota now owns 28,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Tenon Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tenon Financial LLC now owns 231,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,978,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,610,000 after buying an additional 118,792 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $50.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $43.29 and a 12 month high of $53.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.63.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

