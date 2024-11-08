Stone Point Wealth LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Stone Point Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTIP. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 18,466.7% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $48.89 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $47.17 and a 52 week high of $49.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.308 dividend. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

