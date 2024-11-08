StockNews.com Upgrades Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Argus upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Macquarie lifted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.47.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock traded up $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $27.56. The stock had a trading volume of 5,039,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,888,674. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $27.93. The company has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.67.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 99.31% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 34.1% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 489.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 173.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

