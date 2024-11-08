StockNews.com Upgrades Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Johnson Controls International from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.64.

NYSE:JCI opened at $81.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.87 and a 200 day moving average of $70.72. Johnson Controls International has a 52 week low of $50.00 and a 52 week high of $82.21.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 58.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total value of $8,494,125.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,243,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,507,639.29. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Johnson Controls International news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total value of $231,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 140,488 shares in the company, valued at $10,828,815.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total transaction of $8,494,125.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,243,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,507,639.29. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 226,141 shares of company stock valued at $16,904,519. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 220,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,287,000 after purchasing an additional 9,837 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 185,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 5.7% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 4,782.9% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,254,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 4,672.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 84,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,542,000 after purchasing an additional 83,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

