StockNews.com Upgrades Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

CVCO has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on Cavco Industries from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Cavco Industries from $422.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

NASDAQ CVCO opened at $458.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $425.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $389.64. Cavco Industries has a 12 month low of $250.75 and a 12 month high of $468.13.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $507.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.10 million. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 14.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cavco Industries will post 17.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven G. Bunger sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.20, for a total value of $1,636,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,679,032.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cavco Industries news, CAO Paul Bigbee sold 88 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.40, for a total value of $35,323.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,081 shares in the company, valued at $433,913.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven G. Bunger sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.20, for a total transaction of $1,636,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,679,032.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 507.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,068 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 7,576 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cavco Industries by 28.8% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 12,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $931,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 34,252 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,668,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

