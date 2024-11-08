StockNews.com Upgrades BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Trading Down 2.2 %

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.09. The stock had a trading volume of 9,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,342. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $419.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.83. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $5.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.54 and a 200 day moving average of $4.72.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $105.87 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas stock. Glenorchy Capital Ltd grew its holdings in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas ( NYSE:LND Free Report ) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,161 shares during the quarter. Glenorchy Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.11% of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil and internationally. It operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, livestock, Cotton, and Other.

