StockNews.com Upgrades BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.
BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Trading Down 2.2 %
BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.09. The stock had a trading volume of 9,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,342. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $419.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.83. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $5.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.54 and a 200 day moving average of $4.72.
BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $105.87 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas
BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Company Profile
BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil and internationally. It operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, livestock, Cotton, and Other.
