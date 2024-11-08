StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on VSTO. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Roth Capital downgraded Vista Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Roth Mkm cut shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Aegis raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.20.

NYSE VSTO traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,831. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.37. Vista Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $24.30 and a fifty-two week high of $44.48.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 19.96% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $665.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VSTO. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 11,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 266,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,438,000 after purchasing an additional 13,534 shares during the last quarter. Towerview LLC bought a new position in Vista Outdoor during the third quarter worth $294,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 67.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 32,991 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 295,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,561,000 after purchasing an additional 7,975 shares in the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The Kinetic Group segment designs, develops, distributes, and manufactures ammunition, primers, and components for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and the military.

