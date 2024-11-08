StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDNFree Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of Professional Diversity Network stock opened at $0.74 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.70. Professional Diversity Network has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $3.01. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 12.65.

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDNGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The information services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative net margin of 43.32% and a negative return on equity of 149.58%. The business had revenue of $1.69 million during the quarter.

Professional Diversity Network Company Profile

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates through three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore).

