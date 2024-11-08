StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, TD Cowen cut GlycoMimetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

GlycoMimetics stock opened at $0.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.85. GlycoMimetics has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $3.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.34.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 483.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 826,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 685,151 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 534,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 204,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,761,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,286,000 after purchasing an additional 340,112 shares in the last quarter. 75.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies for cancers and inflammatory diseases in the United States. It develops uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as completed phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

