StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Fluent from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.
Fluent Price Performance
Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.25). Fluent had a negative net margin of 20.26% and a negative return on equity of 56.62%. The business had revenue of $58.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.61 million. As a group, analysts predict that Fluent will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fluent
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fluent stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,592 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 2.28% of Fluent worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 23.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Fluent
Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.
