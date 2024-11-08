StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
NASDAQ CMLS opened at $0.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. Cumulus Media has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $5.51. The company has a market cap of $14.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.87.
Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.07). Cumulus Media had a negative net margin of 18.11% and a negative return on equity of 30.27%. The firm had revenue of $203.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cumulus Media will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.
Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates stations in various markets, as well as affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, AP News, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.
