Stiles Financial Services Inc Invests $332,000 in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Stiles Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 410 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,235 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,159,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 13.9% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 368 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 3.2% in the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 4.7% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 8,229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,663,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Leslie Global Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leslie Global Wealth LLC now owns 676 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $780.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on United Rentals from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $930.00 to $955.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $742.50.

United Rentals Trading Down 2.1 %

URI opened at $861.80 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $435.80 and a 1-year high of $888.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $789.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $718.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $11.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.49 by ($0.69). United Rentals had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 34.73%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $11.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.03%.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, SVP Anthony S. Leopold sold 900 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $823.24, for a total transaction of $740,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,702.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About United Rentals

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.