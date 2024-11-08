Stiles Financial Services Inc Grows Stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,078 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARCC. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 62.7% in the second quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the second quarter worth about $32,000. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 88.9% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Compass Point raised shares of Ares Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Ares Capital to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.86.

ARCC stock opened at $21.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.01. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $19.32 and a 1-year high of $22.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The investment management company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 53.71%. The business had revenue of $755.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Ares Capital’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.85%.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

