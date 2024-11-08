Stifel Nicolaus Lowers ATS (TSE:ATS) Price Target to C$52.00

ATS (TSE:ATS – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$58.00 to C$52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on ATS from C$58.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on ATS from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Cormark dropped their target price on ATS from C$59.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$55.14.

Get ATS alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ATS

ATS Stock Up 2.7 %

TSE ATS traded up C$1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$41.54. 59,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,893. The stock has a market cap of C$4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.36. ATS has a 52 week low of C$33.47 and a 52 week high of C$60.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$39.46 and a 200 day moving average price of C$41.61.

ATS (TSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.53 by C($0.03). ATS had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company had revenue of C$694.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$689.19 million.

ATS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ATS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.