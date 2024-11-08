Stifel Nicolaus Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Stock Price

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Free Report) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

ST has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE:ST opened at $33.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.35 and its 200-day moving average is $37.62. Sensata Technologies has a 52-week low of $30.56 and a 52-week high of $43.14.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. The firm had revenue of $982.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.93 million. Sensata Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -88.89%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 157,359 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 8.9% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 293,248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,516,000 after buying an additional 23,874 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 12.9% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,635 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $771,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 352,488 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,640,000 after acquiring an additional 44,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.



Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

