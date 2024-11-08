Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Realty Income (NYSE:O) Price Target to $70.00

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Free Report) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $70.50 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

O has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Realty Income from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Realty Income from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.85.

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of Realty Income stock traded up $1.20 on Tuesday, hitting $57.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,588,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,681,016. Realty Income has a 52-week low of $49.52 and a 52-week high of $64.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.85. The company has a market capitalization of $50.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.99.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.75). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Realty Income will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a nov 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.2635 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 300.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $107,136.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,313.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $303,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,467.89. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $107,136.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,579 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,313.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in O. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 444.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Realty Income by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 133.3% during the third quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 69.6% during the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the second quarter worth $33,000. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Further Reading

