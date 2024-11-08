Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Given “Market Perform” Rating at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their market perform rating on shares of Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $50.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SHOO. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.43.

Steven Madden Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ SHOO traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.63. 1,340,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,955. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.42 and a 200 day moving average of $44.13. Steven Madden has a 12-month low of $32.71 and a 12-month high of $50.01.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $624.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Steven Madden will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is 35.74%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steven Madden

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Steven Madden in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 9,166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 834 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Steven Madden in the third quarter worth $59,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Steven Madden by 80.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Steven Madden during the first quarter valued at about $81,000. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

