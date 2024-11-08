Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of €0.47-0.49 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.48. The company issued revenue guidance of €1.09-1.11 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion. Stevanato Group also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.517-0.539 EPS.

Stevanato Group Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE STVN traded down €0.45 ($0.49) during trading on Friday, hitting €22.27 ($24.47). The stock had a trading volume of 8,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,422. Stevanato Group has a one year low of €16.56 ($18.20) and a one year high of €34.73 ($38.16). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €19.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of €20.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.34, a P/E/G ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported €0.12 ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.13 ($0.14) by (€0.01) (($0.01)). The business had revenue of €277.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €274.36 million. Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 10.47%. Stevanato Group’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Stevanato Group will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STVN. Citigroup lowered their price target on Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th.

About Stevanato Group

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for bio-pharma and healthcare industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering.

