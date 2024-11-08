Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 77.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SPT. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Sprout Social from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lowered Sprout Social from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Sprout Social from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Sprout Social from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Sprout Social stock opened at $31.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -23.66 and a beta of 0.99. Sprout Social has a 52 week low of $25.05 and a 52 week high of $68.41.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $102.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.04 million. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 44.38% and a negative net margin of 19.60%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sprout Social will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $564,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,381.91. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 1,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.23, for a total value of $34,520.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,226.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $564,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,417 shares in the company, valued at $209,381.91. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,882 shares of company stock worth $1,801,351. Company insiders own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 188,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,486,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the 2nd quarter worth $4,345,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 642.5% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 21,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 18,890 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,593,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,882,000 after buying an additional 61,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 975,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,217,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

