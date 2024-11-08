Springfield Properties (LON:SPR) Stock Price Down 1% – Here’s What Happened

Springfield Properties PLC (LON:SPR – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 98.35 ($1.28) and last traded at GBX 99 ($1.29). Approximately 43,405 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 119,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 100 ($1.30).

Springfield Properties Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 103.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 99.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £118.16 million, a P/E ratio of 1,642.67 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.16, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Get Springfield Properties alerts:

Springfield Properties Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Springfield Properties’s payout ratio is 1,666.67%.

Insider Transactions at Springfield Properties

Springfield Properties Company Profile

In other news, insider Iain Logan sold 5,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 104 ($1.35), for a total transaction of £5,266.56 ($6,855.71). In other news, insider Iain Logan sold 5,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 104 ($1.35), for a total transaction of £5,266.56 ($6,855.71). Also, insider Innes Smith sold 14,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 98 ($1.28), for a total transaction of £14,267.82 ($18,573.05). Corporate insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Springfield Properties Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. The company offers private, contract, and affordable housing, as well as provides development services to third party private organizations. It is also involved in hiring plants and machineries; property development activities; buying and selling real estate; manufacturing timber kits; and provision of management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Springfield Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Springfield Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.