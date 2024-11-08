SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $173.66 and last traded at $173.66, with a volume of 1597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $172.05.

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $168.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.14. The firm has a market cap of $798.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 0.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV – Free Report) by 7,048.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,045 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned 0.40% of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF worth $3,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (LGLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility index. The fund tracks an index of the least volatile large-cap US stocks. LGLV was launched on Feb 20, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

